Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 17,725.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,762 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 343.6% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the second quarter worth $83,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 3,850.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the second quarter valued at $114,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

NDSN stock opened at $208.34 on Thursday. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.46 and a fifty-two week high of $210.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $194.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.08. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $538.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Nordson’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total value of $794,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,565,388.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary G. Puma sold 1,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $366,125.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,848 shares of company stock worth $3,374,676 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.83.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.