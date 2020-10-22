40,270 Shares in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 40,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Graco by 6.2% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in Graco by 2.0% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 19,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Graco by 8.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Graco by 10.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Graco by 40.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Graco news, insider Brian J. Zumbolo sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $3,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,427,378. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total value of $1,894,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,638,356.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 520,582 shares of company stock worth $29,770,629. 4.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $64.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.43 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.73.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $439.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.17 million. Graco had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 17.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 36.84%.

GGG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Graco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Graco from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Graco in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Graco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

