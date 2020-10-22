Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 34.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,596 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 12,579 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 144.6% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 2,403.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

NYSE:PWR opened at $61.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.78 and a 200 day moving average of $42.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.18. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $64.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 3.13%. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.56%.

Quanta Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PWR shares. ValuEngine raised Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. DA Davidson downgraded Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.08.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.