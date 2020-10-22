Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stock Position Lowered by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,185 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 27,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHD opened at $92.19 on Thursday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.98 and a 1 year high of $98.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.39.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 15,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.28, for a total value of $1,477,221.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,250,631.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 9,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total transaction of $932,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,930,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,668 shares of company stock worth $14,092,036 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.13.

Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

