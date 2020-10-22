Pacer Advisors Inc. Takes $2.90 Million Position in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,154 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DKS. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 363,905 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after buying an additional 50,974 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at $556,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 299.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 357,900 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $11,733,000 after buying an additional 268,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

In related news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 6,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total transaction of $399,390.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,716,762.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total value of $12,992,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 547,536 shares of company stock valued at $30,353,140 over the last 90 days. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods stock opened at $60.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.48. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $63.29.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.97. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. DICK'S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This is a boost from DICK'S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. DICK'S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine cut DICK'S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised DICK'S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised DICK'S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.32.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.