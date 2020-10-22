Richard P. Clark Sells 1,847 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) CAO Richard P. Clark sold 1,847 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.59, for a total transaction of $425,899.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,962.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
ACN opened at $233.10 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $247.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $230.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.06.
Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 48.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in Accenture by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Accenture by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Accenture by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ACN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.58.
Accenture Company Profile
Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.
