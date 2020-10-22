Richard P. Clark Sells 1,847 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) CAO Richard P. Clark sold 1,847 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.59, for a total transaction of $425,899.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,962.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ACN opened at $233.10 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $247.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $230.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 48.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in Accenture by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Accenture by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Accenture by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.58.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

