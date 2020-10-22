Foster & Motley Inc. Has $18.02 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,680 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 8,971 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.1% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $328,820,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 105.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,872,802 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,168,090,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705,657 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 40.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,477,185 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,442,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863,058 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Microsoft by 3.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,326,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,633,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT opened at $214.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,625.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $210.80 and its 200-day moving average is $197.65. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at $25,904,090.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Insights cut shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.56.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

