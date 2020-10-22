Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $3.09 Million in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,088,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Pool by 6.2% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Pool by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 566.7% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Pool in the third quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Pool by 12.3% during the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $326.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pool presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.00.

Pool stock opened at $355.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.06. Pool Co. has a one year low of $160.35 and a one year high of $363.98.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Pool had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 69.72%. Pool’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.39, for a total value of $347,526.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,462.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 4,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total transaction of $1,548,859.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 99,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,734,142.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,793 shares of company stock valued at $18,396,927 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pool Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.