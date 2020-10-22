Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,700 FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 50.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 268.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $298.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.50.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.68, for a total transaction of $620,352.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,983,446.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 7,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.43, for a total transaction of $2,517,101.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,178 shares of company stock worth $6,708,312 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $332.80 on Thursday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.22 and a 12-month high of $363.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $332.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.18.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.34. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 54.21%. The company had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.