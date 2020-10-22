Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $2.97 Million Stock Holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,410 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 1.50% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLYM. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PLYM opened at $12.74 on Thursday. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $21.50.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.98).

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

