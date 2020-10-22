Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $3.13 Million Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,619 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $3,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 737.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 359.3% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 567.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised British American Tobacco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $33.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $27.32 and a one year high of $45.64.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

