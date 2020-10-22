First Midwest Bank Trust Division Lowers Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lowered its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,962 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 97.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,053,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,969,000 after buying an additional 2,992,209 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,921,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,077,000 after acquiring an additional 421,325 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $20,189,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 998,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,258,000 after purchasing an additional 339,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $14,138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $56.27 on Thursday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.02 and a 1 year high of $75.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.17.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $284.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.04 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 36.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 36.65%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 177,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,256. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Zalman purchased 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.57 per share, for a total transaction of $431,259.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,907,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

