Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 181,907 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 246.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 255,716 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,907 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $12.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.75, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 2.68. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $25.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.62.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 21.35% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

HAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on Halliburton from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BofA Securities upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Halliburton from $11.75 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.44.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

