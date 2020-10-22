One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,768 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.88% of One Liberty Properties worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 188.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 10,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 17,606 shares during the last quarter. 44.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OLP opened at $16.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $329.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.92. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $29.00.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 23.58%. Analysts anticipate that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Several research analysts have commented on OLP shares. ValuEngine cut shares of One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of One Liberty Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of One Liberty Properties from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st.

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

