EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Sold by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division trimmed its stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENS. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,950,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in EnerSys by 20.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 591,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,269,000 after buying an additional 100,427 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in EnerSys by 4.2% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in EnerSys by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 175,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in EnerSys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,167,000. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,352 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $322,352.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,392.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $72.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $35.21 and a 12-month high of $80.22.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $704.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.50 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 4.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 14.96%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENS. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on EnerSys from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. EnerSys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

