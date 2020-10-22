First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $148,000 Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 11.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KRG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $351,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,562,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,799,000 after acquiring an additional 25,941 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 313,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 149,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 604.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 215,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 185,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on KRG. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Shares of NYSE KRG opened at $11.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.67. The firm has a market cap of $937.32 million, a PE ratio of -92.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.16. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.35). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.28%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.