Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New $2.94 Million Investment in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 60,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Trimble by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Trimble by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Trimble from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Trimble from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Trimble from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

In other news, Director Mark S. Peek sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $1,253,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,374,765.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,176,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 89,972 shares of company stock valued at $4,493,892. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Trimble stock opened at $50.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.55. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $54.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $733.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.58 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

