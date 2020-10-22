Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,278 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INCY. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Incyte by 276.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,543,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,190 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Incyte by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,938,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,579,000 after acquiring an additional 776,209 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Incyte by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 768,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,932,000 after acquiring an additional 379,067 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 197.1% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 385,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,127,000 after buying an additional 256,073 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 395,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,107,000 after buying an additional 176,399 shares during the period. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INCY opened at $88.60 on Thursday. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $62.48 and a twelve month high of $110.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.36. Incyte had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INCY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Incyte from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.40.

In related news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.94, for a total value of $85,471.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,680.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $199,190.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,397 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,959.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,577 shares of company stock worth $419,847 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

