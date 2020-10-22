Cwm LLC Purchases 334 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cwm LLC grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,287 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $199.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $199.15 and a 200-day moving average of $176.37. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $210.95. The company has a market cap of $142.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total transaction of $193,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,648 shares in the company, valued at $14,466,035.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total transaction of $1,051,061.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,230,714.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,876 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,542 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.04.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

