First Midwest Bank Trust Division Lowers Holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,877 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in ePlus were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 2.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in ePlus by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ePlus by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ePlus by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 2.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLUS opened at $71.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ePlus inc. has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $99.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.63.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $355.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.25 million. ePlus had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 14.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of ePlus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

