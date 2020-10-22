First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $213,000 Stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Linde were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Linde by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Linde by 36.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in Linde by 186.4% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its position in Linde by 34.5% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LIN shares. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Linde from $205.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.72.

NYSE LIN opened at $230.91 on Thursday. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $146.71 and a twelve month high of $260.49. The stock has a market cap of $121.31 billion, a PE ratio of 54.46, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.37%. Research analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

