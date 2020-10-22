First Midwest Bank Trust Division Reduces Position in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Eaton Vance during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Eaton Vance in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. 68.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EV stock opened at $61.11 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Corp has a one year low of $23.59 and a one year high of $62.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.96.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $420.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.05 million. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 31.17%. Eaton Vance’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EV. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Eaton Vance from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Eaton Vance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Eaton Vance from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Eaton Vance from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Eaton Vance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

