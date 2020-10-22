First Midwest Bank Trust Division Takes $222,000 Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter worth $1,966,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 72.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,627,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,738,000 after purchasing an additional 684,114 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 76.7% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 47,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 20,758 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the second quarter worth about $254,000. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.75 per share, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $61,912.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $159,157 and sold 72,624 shares valued at $3,386,795. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $43.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $49.86. The firm has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.46%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FAST. Raymond James lowered shares of Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price objective on Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fastenal from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.36.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

