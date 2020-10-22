First Midwest Bank Trust Division Cuts Stock Position in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,644 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. AXA raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 216,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 106,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 352.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 50,104 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 93,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 812,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after buying an additional 25,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 307,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 22,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

VLY opened at $7.64 on Thursday. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $12.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.53.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $327.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VLY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.50 to $9.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valley National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.79.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

