First Midwest Bank Trust Division Grows Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,990,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $612,090,000 after purchasing an additional 48,620 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 10.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,221,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,112,000 after buying an additional 300,229 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Analog Devices by 30.8% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,221,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,440,000 after buying an additional 523,403 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,981,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,981,000 after buying an additional 34,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $240,367,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 15,681 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total transaction of $1,894,578.42. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total value of $3,166,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,786,951.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,068 shares of company stock worth $9,056,979 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADI. Zacks Investment Research cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.13.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $124.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.28. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $127.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

