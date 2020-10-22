Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PTNQ. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 49.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,834,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,844,000 after purchasing an additional 607,517 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $9,295,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 715,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,552,000 after acquiring an additional 254,425 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 423,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,090,000 after acquiring an additional 59,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 297,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,711,000 after acquiring an additional 52,360 shares during the period.

PTNQ opened at $49.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.54. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $33.90.

