iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Holdings Trimmed by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 33.9% during the second quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 109.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 12,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 28,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $191.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.39. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $120.20 and a 52-week high of $199.87.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

