Cwm LLC Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Cwm LLC decreased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 39.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,638 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the third quarter worth $60,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 57.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the second quarter valued at $203,000.

NASDAQ:XT opened at $50.34 on Thursday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.21 and a fifty-two week high of $51.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.05.

