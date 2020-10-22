Cwm LLC Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Cwm LLC decreased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 39.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,638 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the third quarter worth $60,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 57.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the second quarter valued at $203,000.

NASDAQ:XT opened at $50.34 on Thursday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.21 and a fifty-two week high of $51.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.05.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Cwm LLC Purchases 334 Shares of Union Pacific Co.
Cwm LLC Purchases 334 Shares of Union Pacific Co.
First Midwest Bank Trust Division Lowers Holdings in ePlus inc.
First Midwest Bank Trust Division Lowers Holdings in ePlus inc.
First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $213,000 Stake in Linde PLC
First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $213,000 Stake in Linde PLC
First Midwest Bank Trust Division Reduces Position in Eaton Vance Corp
First Midwest Bank Trust Division Reduces Position in Eaton Vance Corp
First Midwest Bank Trust Division Takes $222,000 Position in Fastenal
First Midwest Bank Trust Division Takes $222,000 Position in Fastenal
First Midwest Bank Trust Division Cuts Stock Position in Valley National Bancorp
First Midwest Bank Trust Division Cuts Stock Position in Valley National Bancorp


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report