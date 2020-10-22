Cwm LLC Purchases 79,566 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) by 27,723.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,566 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,193,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,515,000 after purchasing an additional 696,722 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 58.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 898,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,149,000 after buying an additional 332,010 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,125,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,259,000 after buying an additional 147,189 shares during the period. Epstein & White Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 470,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,715,000 after acquiring an additional 99,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 246,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after acquiring an additional 83,932 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $31.81 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.71 and its 200 day moving average is $29.81. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $21.82 and a 52 week high of $32.89.

