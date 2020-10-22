Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lowered its position in Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,430 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.09% of Stitch Fix worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 20.5% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,460,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,418 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the second quarter valued at about $12,488,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 307.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 553,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,810,000 after purchasing an additional 417,713 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 483,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,054,000 after purchasing an additional 242,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,250,000. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Stitch Fix news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 36,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $870,637.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,945.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $1,290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 118,333 shares in the company, valued at $3,816,239.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 628,620 shares of company stock worth $17,929,042. 47.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SFIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Stitch Fix from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.32.

Stitch Fix stock opened at $36.01 on Thursday. Stitch Fix Inc has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $36.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.56 and a beta of 2.61.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $443.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.52 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Stitch Fix Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

