Cwm LLC Makes New Investment in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 56,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 106.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 467,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,979,000 after acquiring an additional 240,540 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth $417,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 332.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 236,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after purchasing an additional 181,567 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 12.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 51.1% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 19,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADPT. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

In other news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $755,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $793,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Hershberg sold 2,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total value of $103,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 625,459 shares of company stock valued at $28,895,297. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADPT opened at $46.95 on Thursday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $54.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.14 and a 200-day moving average of $40.33.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 107.96%. The firm had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

