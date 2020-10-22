Cwm LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.0% in the second quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 38.9% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $33.16 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $73.12. The stock has a market cap of $144.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.94.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

