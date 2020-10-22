Cwm LLC Has $3 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,610,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,982 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,697.6% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,897,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,160 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at $142,131,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,874,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,084,587,000 after buying an additional 770,202 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,464,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $312,861,000 after acquiring an additional 569,891 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Charter Equity upgraded Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.14.

In related news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $5,540,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,524 shares in the company, valued at $12,400,864.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 26,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,497,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,008,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 210,145 shares of company stock valued at $27,951,948. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $146.13 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $155.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.42. The company has a market cap of $140.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

