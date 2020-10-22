Cwm LLC Trims Holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF)

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,417 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 7.42% of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $3,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000.

Get VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSF opened at $42.32 on Thursday. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $31.28 and a 1 year high of $42.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 7th.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

See Also: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.