Cwm LLC Sells 453 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 644.4% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 49.3% during the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $159.38 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $170.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.43 and a 200-day moving average of $142.94.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

