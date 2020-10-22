Cwm LLC Cuts Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:UJAN)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:UJAN) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,694 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – January were worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 232,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,432,000 after acquiring an additional 45,349 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 103.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 170,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 86,411 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 23.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 25,734 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 44,648 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 11,645 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:UJAN opened at $28.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.83. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – January has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $29.17.

