FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 233,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,682 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II were worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FSKR. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $470,000. FC Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $423,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $406,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the second quarter valued at about $1,399,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the second quarter worth about $258,000.

FSKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist began coverage on FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, National Securities began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSKR opened at $15.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.84. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a one year low of $11.64 and a one year high of $16.00.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.61 million.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.91%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

