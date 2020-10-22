Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in The AES were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in The AES in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The AES by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of The AES in the third quarter worth $36,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of The AES in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in The AES by 31.0% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AES opened at $20.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.97. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $21.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day moving average of $15.35.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. The AES had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.1433 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.91%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AES. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The AES from $19.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The AES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The AES currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.81.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

