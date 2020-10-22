Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,071 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October worth $4,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UOCT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 29.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 9,355 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the 1st quarter worth approximately $652,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000.

UOCT stock opened at $26.19 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $26.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.93 and its 200 day moving average is $25.06.

