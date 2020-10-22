Cwm LLC Cuts Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 121.9% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,594,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GS opened at $202.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $69.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.39. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 17.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Several analysts recently commented on GS shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $326.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $261.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.62.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

