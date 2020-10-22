Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Takes $214,000 Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,218 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in General Motors by 758.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,287 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 714.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in General Motors by 377.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.56.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $35.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.99. General Motors has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $38.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.87.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by $1.22. The company had revenue of $16.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

