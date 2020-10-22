IBM Retirement Fund Purchases 3,887 Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 39.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,845 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,490,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,546,000 after purchasing an additional 282,730 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,852,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,518 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 148.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,315,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172,336 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 30.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,688,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,860,000 after acquiring an additional 626,478 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,587,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,318,000 after acquiring an additional 41,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $27.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $41.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.69 and its 200 day moving average is $24.37. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.81.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 5.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 27th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

CFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wedbush lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $25.50 to $29.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.96.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

