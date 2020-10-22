Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Decreases Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Balentine LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 261.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 76 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $728.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $85.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.97, a P/E/G ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.94. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.50 and a 1 year high of $778.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $710.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $619.75.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total transaction of $1,325,016.00. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.13, for a total transaction of $589,970.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,329,950.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,130 shares of company stock worth $21,542,676 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $765.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $789.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $725.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $719.05.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

