Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OHI. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at $73,136,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,772,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,768 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 606.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,736,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,641 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,771,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,717 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,381,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,811,000 after purchasing an additional 987,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $30.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.87. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $45.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.54.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.32). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 39.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OHI shares. Raymond James lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.21.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

