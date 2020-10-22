IBM Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2020

IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,827,000 after buying an additional 18,502 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $2,387,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $844,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 259.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,013,000 after acquiring an additional 134,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.38, for a total transaction of $56,750.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,999,574.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total value of $615,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,889 shares of company stock valued at $3,497,443. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BFAM opened at $165.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 81.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.60 and a beta of 0.81. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.23 and a fifty-two week high of $176.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.51.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.13. The company had revenue of $293.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.16 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 6.56%. Research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.14.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM)

