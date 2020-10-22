Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 329 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 16,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 12,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.6% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $4,193,328.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,575,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $250,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,032 shares of company stock worth $9,688,097 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ICE stock opened at $99.47 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.63 and its 200 day moving average is $95.83. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $106.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $54.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.62.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

ICE has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.77.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.