Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,651 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DLB. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,135 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 36,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $2,547,335.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 4,167 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $289,606.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,994 shares of company stock valued at $9,031,020. Company insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

DLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $70.30 on Thursday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $73.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.24.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $246.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.61 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

