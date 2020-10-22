Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $516,000 Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.0% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 629,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,203,000 after buying an additional 35,545 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $246,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on BAH shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.83.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $78.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.11. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $54.37 and a 12 month high of $89.44. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.76% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

