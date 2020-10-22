Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 58.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,638,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 102,210 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,219,000 after purchasing an additional 36,718 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 11,311.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $522,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WST stock opened at $284.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $279.41 and a 200-day moving average of $235.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.13. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.53 and a 12 month high of $303.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.34. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $527.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Stephens started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. BofA Securities upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

In related news, SVP David A. Montecalvo sold 14,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.82, for a total transaction of $3,842,008.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,148.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

