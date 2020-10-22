Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 809 Shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.9% in the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 19,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000.

NASDAQ:OTIS opened at $63.72 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $66.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.36. The stock has a market cap of $27.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. HSBC began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.63.

